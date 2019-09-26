Comparison of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Since CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 550.72 N/A -1.15 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 3.92 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see CEL-SCI Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has stronger performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.