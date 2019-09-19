Comparison of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (CDTI) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) compete against each other in the Pollution & Treatment Controls sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. N/A 0.04 N/A -1.53 0.00 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 12 5.34 N/A 2.15 5.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 0.00% 50.4% 32.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.98% and 75.1%. Insiders held roughly 30.28% of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. -10% -6.9% -19.4% -22.71% -89.41% -28% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. -2% 0.24% 15% 10.89% 12.95% 20.66%

For the past year CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. had bearish trend while Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. beats CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts. The company also provides powder materials under the BMARS, Spinel, and MPC names for use in catalyst products for emission control from gasoline engines; and catalyst products for the control of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in light and heavy duty applications, as well as for energy applications. In addition, it develops a suite of high performance technologies that are offered in powder form to catalyst suppliers for inclusion in their manufacturing processes. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; catalyst technologies to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, including automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, as well as aftermarket participants, including distributors, integrators, and retrofitters; and emissions control products to automotive aftermarket suppliers and distributors under the Durafit brand. The company markets and sells its products through a network of dealers, independent distributors, and retailers. CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.