Comparison of CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

As Application Software businesses, CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.82 N/A 2.92 17.55 The Trade Desk Inc. 198 24.19 N/A 1.91 104.65

Table 1 demonstrates CDK Global Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Trade Desk Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CDK Global Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CDK Global Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. The Trade Desk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CDK Global Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively The Trade Desk Inc. has a consensus price target of $200, with potential downside of -28.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of CDK Global Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.7% of The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CDK Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -3.7% -14.45% -9.27% 0.97% -20.14% 7.06% The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. was less bullish than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors CDK Global Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.