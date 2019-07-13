Comparison of CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.66 N/A 2.92 17.55 Model N Inc. 17 4.54 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CDK Global Inc. and Model N Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Risk & Volatility

CDK Global Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. From a competition point of view, Model N Inc. has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Model N Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Model N Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CDK Global Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Model N Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 12.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CDK Global Inc. and Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 75.5% respectively. About 0.2% of CDK Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -3.7% -14.45% -9.27% 0.97% -20.14% 7.06% Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. was less bullish than Model N Inc.

Summary

Model N Inc. beats CDK Global Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.