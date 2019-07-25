Comparison of CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.80 N/A 2.92 17.55 Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.23 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CDK Global Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CDK Global Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6%

Risk & Volatility

CDK Global Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marin Software Incorporated on the other hand, has -0.21 beta which makes it 121.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Marin Software Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Marin Software Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CDK Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CDK Global Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.4% and 34.6%. Insiders held 0.2% of CDK Global Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -3.7% -14.45% -9.27% 0.97% -20.14% 7.06% Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has 7.06% stronger performance while Marin Software Incorporated has -26.74% weaker performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated on 7 of the 8 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.