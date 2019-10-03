Comparison of CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Both CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 45 1.42 120.76M 2.92 17.78 HubSpot Inc. 178 2.33 40.21M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights CDK Global Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 265,874,064.29% -89.9% 12.3% HubSpot Inc. 22,625,478.28% -18.3% -6.3%

Volatility and Risk

CDK Global Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. HubSpot Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, HubSpot Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CDK Global Inc. and HubSpot Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, HubSpot Inc.’s potential upside is 31.18% and its average price target is $205.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CDK Global Inc. and HubSpot Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 97.2%. CDK Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has weaker performance than HubSpot Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.