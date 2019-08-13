Comparison of CCA Industries Inc. (CAW) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Both CCA Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CAW) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) are Personal Products companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CCA Industries Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.45
|0.00
|Unilever PLC
|59
|0.00
|N/A
|3.93
|15.30
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CCA Industries Inc. and Unilever PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CCA Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CAW) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CCA Industries Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Unilever PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.4% of CCA Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.4% of Unilever PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.73% of CCA Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Unilever PLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CCA Industries Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Unilever PLC
|-3.39%
|-3.13%
|-0.22%
|13.43%
|6.05%
|15.06%
Summary
Unilever PLC beats CCA Industries Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States, and internationally. It also offers sun-care products under the Solar Sense brand; perfumes under the Sunset Cafe brand; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; scar diminishing cream under the Scar Zone brand; and topical analgesic products under the Pain Bust*R II brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through sales representatives and distributors, as well as the Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.
