Comparison of CCA Industries Inc. (CAW) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Both CCA Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CAW) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) are Personal Products companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Unilever PLC 59 0.00 N/A 3.93 15.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CCA Industries Inc. and Unilever PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CCA Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CAW) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unilever PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of CCA Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.4% of Unilever PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.73% of CCA Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Unilever PLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CCA Industries Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Unilever PLC -3.39% -3.13% -0.22% 13.43% 6.05% 15.06%

Summary

Unilever PLC beats CCA Industries Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States, and internationally. It also offers sun-care products under the Solar Sense brand; perfumes under the Sunset Cafe brand; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; scar diminishing cream under the Scar Zone brand; and topical analgesic products under the Pain Bust*R II brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through sales representatives and distributors, as well as the Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.