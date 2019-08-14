Comparison of CBS Corporation (CBS) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Both CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Corporation 50 1.10 N/A 7.89 6.53 Cinedigm Corp. 2 0.88 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see CBS Corporation and Cinedigm Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Corporation 0.00% 102.5% 13.9% Cinedigm Corp. 0.00% 50.7% -16.1%

Volatility & Risk

CBS Corporation’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cinedigm Corp. has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CBS Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Cinedigm Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. CBS Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cinedigm Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CBS Corporation and Cinedigm Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Cinedigm Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

CBS Corporation has a 36.06% upside potential and an average target price of $60.75. Cinedigm Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 140.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cinedigm Corp. looks more robust than CBS Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of CBS Corporation shares and 7.7% of Cinedigm Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of CBS Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 60.47% of Cinedigm Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBS Corporation 0.9% 1.9% 0.74% 4.06% 0.45% 17.82% Cinedigm Corp. -9.09% -17.29% -41.8% 4.76% -29.03% 92.95%

For the past year CBS Corporation was less bullish than Cinedigm Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CBS Corporation beats Cinedigm Corp.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and childrenÂ’s consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 30 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the companyÂ’s television stations, and news and sports radio stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL, and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, including various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute quality content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, and cable video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.