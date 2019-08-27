Comparison of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

As Property Management companies, CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group Inc. 50 0.74 N/A 3.18 16.67 Colliers International Group Inc. 68 0.87 N/A 2.37 30.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CBRE Group Inc. and Colliers International Group Inc. Colliers International Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to CBRE Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CBRE Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Colliers International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group Inc. 0.00% 22.5% 8% Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group Inc.’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Colliers International Group Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CBRE Group Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Colliers International Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. CBRE Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Colliers International Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CBRE Group Inc. and Colliers International Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Colliers International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of CBRE Group Inc. is $59.33, with potential upside of 20.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of CBRE Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.1% of Colliers International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CBRE Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Colliers International Group Inc. has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBRE Group Inc. 0.04% 1.32% 2.97% 17.02% 7.79% 32.39% Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86%

For the past year CBRE Group Inc. was more bullish than Colliers International Group Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.