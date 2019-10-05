Comparison of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

As Business Services companies, CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 23 1.27 48.86M 1.13 20.74 Global Payments Inc. 163 1.52 155.64M 2.83 59.29

In table 1 we can see CBIZ Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Global Payments Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. CBIZ Inc. is presently more affordable than Global Payments Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CBIZ Inc. and Global Payments Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 209,609,609.61% 10.5% 5.1% Global Payments Inc. 95,449,527.78% 12% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, Global Payments Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

CBIZ Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Payments Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. CBIZ Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CBIZ Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 6 2.67

Competitively Global Payments Inc. has an average target price of $181.67, with potential upside of 12.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CBIZ Inc. and Global Payments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 0%. CBIZ Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year CBIZ Inc. has weaker performance than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Global Payments Inc. beats CBIZ Inc.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.