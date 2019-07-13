Comparison of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

As Business Services companies, CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 20 1.23 N/A 1.13 17.45 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 241 10.20 N/A 9.15 28.88

Table 1 highlights CBIZ Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FleetCor Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CBIZ Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CBIZ Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CBIZ Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. CBIZ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CBIZ Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $257.78, with potential downside of -11.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of CBIZ Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.8% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of CBIZ Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 0.1% -5.61% -2.09% -10.51% 1.13% -0.15% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25%

For the past year CBIZ Inc. has -0.15% weaker performance while FleetCor Technologies Inc. has 42.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats CBIZ Inc.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.