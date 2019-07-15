Comparison of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) and Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) and Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG). The two are both Marketing Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD Inc. 5 16.01 N/A -0.11 0.00 Insignia Systems Inc. 1 0.39 N/A 0.12 9.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for cbdMD Inc. and Insignia Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has cbdMD Inc. and Insignia Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -3.9% Insignia Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.6%

Liquidity

cbdMD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Insignia Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 4 Quick Ratio. cbdMD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insignia Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.3% of cbdMD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.8% of Insignia Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of cbdMD Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.33% of Insignia Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) cbdMD Inc. 17.38% 54.13% 28.02% 53.75% 20.49% 105.5% Insignia Systems Inc. 1.75% -16.55% -14.71% -40.51% -28.4% -22.15%

For the past year cbdMD Inc. has 105.5% stronger performance while Insignia Systems Inc. has -22.15% weaker performance.

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. Its products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos. In addition, the company offers brand-equity signage programs; provides adhesive and non-adhesive supplies in various colors, sizes, and weights; and sells laser printable cardstock and label supplies related to the impulse retail system. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.