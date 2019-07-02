Comparison of CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Both CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.82 N/A 1.37 17.22 Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.14 N/A 1.52 13.66

Demonstrates CB Financial Services Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Customers Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CB Financial Services Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CB Financial Services Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CB Financial Services Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 0.6% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

CB Financial Services Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.97 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CB Financial Services Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Customers Bancorp Inc. is $30, which is potential 44.51% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.4% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares and 81.4% of Customers Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.1% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -4.88% 2.03% -10.5% -12.65% -31.86% -4.72% Customers Bancorp Inc. -5.52% -5.35% -0.43% 2.12% -29.57% 13.74%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while Customers Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.