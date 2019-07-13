Comparison of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.66 N/A 3.38 10.60 Plumas Bancorp 24 2.96 N/A 2.78 9.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Plumas Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Cathay General Bancorp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Plumas Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cathay General Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 13% 1.7% Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 22.2% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.24 shows that Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Plumas Bancorp’s 77.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cathay General Bancorp is $49, with potential upside of 36.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares and 22.2% of Plumas Bancorp shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cathay General Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Plumas Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -2.93% 1.02% -7.52% -7.28% -14.32% 6.74% Plumas Bancorp 2.97% 8.61% 4.78% -0.31% -7.91% 13.34%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Plumas Bancorp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cathay General Bancorp beats Plumas Bancorp.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.