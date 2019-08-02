Comparison of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 65.14% respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.