Comparison of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Nightstar Therapeutics plc which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Competitively Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Nightstar Therapeutics plc

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.