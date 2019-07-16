Comparison of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Nightstar Therapeutics plc which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nightstar Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|0
|6
|0
|2.00
Competitively Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-3.79%
|-4.11%
|-1.71%
|-14.81%
|-67.54%
|9.38%
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|0.12%
|0%
|81.35%
|104.49%
|93.76%
|121.18%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Nightstar Therapeutics plc
Summary
Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.