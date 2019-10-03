Comparison of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.74M -7.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 112,825,750.44% -32.6% -31.5% Neuralstem Inc. 99,639,237.24% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s beta is 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Neuralstem Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.