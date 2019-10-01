Comparison of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Since Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 111,392,963.49% -32.6% -31.5% Heat Biologics Inc. 5,924,170,616.11% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.88 beta means Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Heat Biologics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,484.16% and its consensus price target is $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 10.9%. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.