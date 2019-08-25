Comparison of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.88 beta indicates that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 17.5% respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.