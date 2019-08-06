Comparison of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 1857.86 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 15.8 and 15.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Recommendations

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, which is potential 37.78% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.