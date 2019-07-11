Comparison of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

This is a contrast between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 33.86 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. BioTime Inc. has a 2.89 beta and it is 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, BioTime Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 40.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than BioTime Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.