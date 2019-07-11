Comparison of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

This is a contrast between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|33.86
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.6%
|-58.3%
Risk & Volatility
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. BioTime Inc. has a 2.89 beta and it is 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, BioTime Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 40.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-3.79%
|-4.11%
|-1.71%
|-14.81%
|-67.54%
|9.38%
|BioTime Inc.
|-1.67%
|-9.23%
|3.51%
|-18.89%
|-28.89%
|29.24%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than BioTime Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats BioTime Inc.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
