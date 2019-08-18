Comparison of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

As Biotechnology companies, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.88 beta indicates that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.