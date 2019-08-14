Comparison of Catalent Inc. (CTLT) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 46 3.26 N/A 0.99 56.83 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3.91 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catalent Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69%

Volatility & Risk

Catalent Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalent Inc. are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalent Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Catalent Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Catalent Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.16% and an $55.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 66.12% and its consensus price target is $15.25. The results provided earlier shows that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Catalent Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% are Catalent Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59%

For the past year Catalent Inc. has stronger performance than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Catalent Inc. beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.