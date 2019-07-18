Comparison of Catalent Inc. (CTLT) and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 43 3.19 N/A 0.99 44.95 Akorn Inc. 4 0.73 N/A -3.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalent Inc. and Akorn Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalent Inc. and Akorn Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3% Akorn Inc. 0.00% -32.8% -12.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.69 shows that Catalent Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akorn Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalent Inc. are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, Akorn Inc. has 3.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akorn Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catalent Inc. and Akorn Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akorn Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Catalent Inc.’s average target price is $55.33, while its potential upside is 2.10%. Akorn Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.33 average target price and a 36.14% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Akorn Inc. seems more appealing than Catalent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalent Inc. and Akorn Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.2% respectively. About 0.1% of Catalent Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Akorn Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. -0.8% 0.61% 8.63% 19.11% 12.63% 43.3% Akorn Inc. -5.65% 42.76% 1.64% -36.64% -69.54% 28.02%

For the past year Catalent Inc. was more bullish than Akorn Inc.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Akorn Inc.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.