Comparison of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 580.79%. Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus price target of $56.5, with potential upside of 245.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Genfit SA as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.