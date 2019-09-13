Comparison of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 650.00% and an $45 average price target. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 137.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has -14.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.