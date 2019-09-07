Comparison of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, and a 650.00% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 153.16%. The results provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 35.1% respectively. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.