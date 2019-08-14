Comparison of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.62 N/A -0.47 0.00 Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 0.93 N/A 0.16 13.10

In table 1 we can see Castor Maritime Inc. and Safe Bulkers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Castor Maritime Inc. and Safe Bulkers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Safe Bulkers Inc. has a consensus target price of $2.38, with potential upside of 30.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Castor Maritime Inc. and Safe Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.4% respectively. Castor Maritime Inc.’s share held by insiders are 66.24%. Competitively, 67.9% are Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82% Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. had bearish trend while Safe Bulkers Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Safe Bulkers Inc. beats Castor Maritime Inc.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.