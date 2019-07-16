Comparison of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Since Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|5
|2.26
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|2
|1.03
|N/A
|-1.98
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Castor Maritime Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Castor Maritime Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|0.00%
|-35.5%
|-21.5%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Castor Maritime Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Meanwhile, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average target price is $1.25, while its potential downside is -45.05%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Castor Maritime Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.5% respectively. About 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Nordic American Tankers Limited has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|-2.63%
|3.16%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|9.9%
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|12.15%
|13.74%
|12.68%
|-28.99%
|18.23%
|20%
For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. has weaker performance than Nordic American Tankers Limited
Summary
Castor Maritime Inc. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
