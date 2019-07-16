Comparison of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Since Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 2.26 N/A -0.28 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 1.03 N/A -1.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Castor Maritime Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Castor Maritime Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -35.5% -21.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Castor Maritime Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average target price is $1.25, while its potential downside is -45.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Castor Maritime Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.5% respectively. About 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Nordic American Tankers Limited has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -2.63% 3.16% 0% 0% 0% 9.9% Nordic American Tankers Limited 12.15% 13.74% 12.68% -28.99% 18.23% 20%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. has weaker performance than Nordic American Tankers Limited

Summary

Castor Maritime Inc. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.