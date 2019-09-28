Comparison of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Costamare Inc.
|6
|-0.39
|60.53M
|0.26
|23.37
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Castor Maritime Inc. and Costamare Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Costamare Inc.
|1,031,175,468.48%
|2.2%
|1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Costamare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 77.9% are Costamare Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|-24.34%
|-25.59%
|-49.68%
|0%
|0%
|-37.82%
|Costamare Inc.
|3.61%
|13.56%
|0.67%
|20.36%
|-12.23%
|37.36%
For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. has -37.82% weaker performance while Costamare Inc. has 37.36% stronger performance.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors Costamare Inc. beats Castor Maritime Inc.
Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.