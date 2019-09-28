Comparison of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Costamare Inc. 6 -0.39 60.53M 0.26 23.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Castor Maritime Inc. and Costamare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Costamare Inc. 1,031,175,468.48% 2.2% 1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Costamare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 77.9% are Costamare Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82% Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. has -37.82% weaker performance while Costamare Inc. has 37.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Costamare Inc. beats Castor Maritime Inc.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.