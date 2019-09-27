Comparison of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

This is a contrast between Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.38 N/A -0.26 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 44 4.78 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Castlight Health Inc. and Upland Software Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Castlight Health Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Castlight Health Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Upland Software Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. Its rival Upland Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Castlight Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Castlight Health Inc. and Upland Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Upland Software Inc.’s potential upside is 52.34% and its average target price is $53.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares and 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. had bearish trend while Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.