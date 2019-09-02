Comparison of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Since Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.26 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 77 2.65 N/A 0.62 122.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Castlight Health Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Castlight Health Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Castlight Health Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LogMeIn Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, LogMeIn Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Castlight Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Castlight Health Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

$4 is Castlight Health Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 183.69%. Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has a consensus target price of $79.67, with potential upside of 19.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Castlight Health Inc. looks more robust than LogMeIn Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Castlight Health Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than LogMeIn Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors LogMeIn Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.