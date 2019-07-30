Comparison of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.83 N/A -0.26 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.94 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Castlight Health Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Castlight Health Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Castlight Health Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. FireEye Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. FireEye Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Castlight Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Castlight Health Inc. and FireEye Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Castlight Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.52% and an $4.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of FireEye Inc. is $21.67, which is potential 33.93% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Castlight Health Inc. looks more robust than FireEye Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares and 75.4% of FireEye Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Castlight Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of FireEye Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has 68.2% stronger performance while FireEye Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.