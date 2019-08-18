Comparison of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

We are comparing Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.37 N/A -0.26 0.00 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.67 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Castlight Health Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.42 beta means Castlight Health Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Brightcove Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Brightcove Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Castlight Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Castlight Health Inc. and Brightcove Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Castlight Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.5, and a 210.34% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares and 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance while Brightcove Inc. has 77.27% stronger performance.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.