Comparison of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

This is a contrast between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.92 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.65. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Its competitor Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 130.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3. On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 43.01% and its consensus target price is $26. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Omeros Corporation

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.