Comparison of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

This is a contrast between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.19 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 141.94% at a $3 consensus price target. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.13 consensus price target and a 273.80% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Cassava Sciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 37.1%. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.