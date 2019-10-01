Comparison of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cassava Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,006,222,367.77% -34.5% -32.7% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22,937,365.01% 19.3% 18.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. On the competitive side is, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.7 Current Ratio and a 20.7 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 141.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3. Competitively Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $57, with potential downside of -7.30%. The results provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 91%. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.