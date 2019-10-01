Comparison of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|-0.03
|12.29M
|-0.58
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|69
|0.00
|15.93M
|3.71
|20.20
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Cassava Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1,006,222,367.77%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|22,937,365.01%
|19.3%
|18.2%
Volatility and Risk
Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. On the competitive side is, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.7 Current Ratio and a 20.7 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 141.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3. Competitively Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $57, with potential downside of -7.30%. The results provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cassava Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 91%. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
