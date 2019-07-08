Comparison of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 46.6%. Insiders held roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.