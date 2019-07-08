Comparison of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|200.00
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-49.4%
|-43.4%
Volatility and Risk
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cassava Sciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 46.6%. Insiders held roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-8.14%
|-22.28%
|4.58%
|21.72%
|-26.79%
|58.76%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Summary
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
