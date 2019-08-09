Comparison of Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)

Both Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 4.62 N/A 2.04 24.99 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.33 N/A 0.88 11.80

Table 1 demonstrates Cass Information Systems Inc. and China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cass Information Systems Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cass Information Systems Inc. and China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems Inc.’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.22 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has 34.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. was less bearish than China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.