Comparison of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

21.5 and 21.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.83 average price target and a 220.09% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 65.4%. About 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.