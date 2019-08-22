Comparison of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

21.5 and 21.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 76.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 34.5%. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.