Comparison of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Since CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.5. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 20.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 12.4%. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 41.36%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.