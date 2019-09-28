Comparison of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,071,624,839.71% -31.2% -28.3% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 86,983,154.67% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. Its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 234.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 59.8%. Insiders held roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.