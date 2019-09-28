Comparison of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,069,469,835.47% -31.2% -28.3% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,453,201.97% 0% 0%

Liquidity

21.5 and 21.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 44.18% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 59.9% respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 41.36%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.