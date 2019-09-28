Comparison of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

As Biotechnology companies, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 -0.15 167.29M -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,071,624,839.71% -31.2% -28.3% MannKind Corporation 13,904,912,309.87% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. MannKind Corporation on the other hand, has 2.29 beta which makes it 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.5. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 140.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 27.4% respectively. About 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.