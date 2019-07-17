Comparison of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.71 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.9. The Current Ratio of rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Competitively the consensus target price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, which is potential 39.18% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 0%. Insiders held 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -20.9% weaker performance while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 2.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.