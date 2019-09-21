Comparison of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.03 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 highlights CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. On the competitive side is, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 consensus target price and a 79.40% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 31.9%. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 41.36%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.