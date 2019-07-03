Comparison of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Both Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) are each other’s competitor in the Waste Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems Inc. 34 2.87 N/A 0.19 203.67 Waste Management Inc. 102 3.26 N/A 4.34 24.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Waste Management Inc. Waste Management Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Casella Waste Systems Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Waste Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.7% 1.2% Waste Management Inc. 0.00% 30% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

Casella Waste Systems Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Waste Management Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Casella Waste Systems Inc. Its rival Waste Management Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Waste Management Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Waste Management Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Waste Management Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$35.5 is Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -13.79%. Meanwhile, Waste Management Inc.’s average price target is $107.33, while its potential downside is -7.39%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Waste Management Inc. is looking more favorable than Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares and 82.1% of Waste Management Inc. shares. Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, Waste Management Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.74% 14.47% 13.35% 19.84% 55.84% 34.4% Waste Management Inc. 2.36% 2.91% 8.86% 18.6% 29.84% 20.56%

For the past year Casella Waste Systems Inc. was more bullish than Waste Management Inc.

Summary

Waste Management Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services that comprise managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services, such as full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.