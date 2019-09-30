Comparison of Carter’s Inc. (CRI) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s Inc. 91 1.97 43.70M 5.90 15.76 PVH Corp. 80 1.49 73.55M 8.12 10.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Carter’s Inc. and PVH Corp. PVH Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter’s Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Carter’s Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PVH Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s Inc. 48,223,350.25% 33.2% 11.5% PVH Corp. 91,628,254.64% 11.4% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.94 beta indicates that Carter’s Inc. is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. PVH Corp. has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carter’s Inc. are 2.2 and 0.7. Competitively, PVH Corp. has 1.5 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carter’s Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PVH Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Carter’s Inc. and PVH Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PVH Corp. 1 3 7 2.64

Carter’s Inc.’s consensus price target is $99, while its potential upside is 12.47%. Competitively PVH Corp. has a consensus price target of $106.64, with potential upside of 21.57%. Based on the data delivered earlier, PVH Corp. is looking more favorable than Carter’s Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carter’s Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of PVH Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Carter’s Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, PVH Corp. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carter’s Inc. 1.26% -2.35% -11.3% 9.8% -9.76% 13.97% PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34%

For the past year Carter’s Inc. has 13.97% stronger performance while PVH Corp. has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Carter’s Inc. beats PVH Corp. on 9 of the 15 factors.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.