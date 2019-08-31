Comparison of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.26 N/A -0.09 0.00 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.23 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.43. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Good Times Restaurants Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 31.5%. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28% Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. beats Good Times Restaurants Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.